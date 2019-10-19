Steven Samens

Steven J. Samens, 69, of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Steven was born July 30, 1950 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Edward and Velma “Jolan” Erdely. Steven was a graduate of McDonell High School. He worked for Pactiv as a printer for 40+ years. He enjoyed car shows, hunting and fishing, gardening – taking care of potted plants and flowers, attending thresheree events and tractors.
Steven was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and St. Peter’s Church.
Steven is survived by his mother, Jolan Samens of Chippewa Falls; four brothers, Joseph (Barbara) Samens, Richard (Pamela Graffice) Samens, Dennis Samens and Donald (Wanda Wilson) Samens all of Tilden; one sister, Margo Meyer of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews; and Linda Crandall, soulmate; of Chippewa Falls.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Edward Samens; his grandparents; nephew, Tony Samens; and niece, Andrea Meyer.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, October 21 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Monday, October 21 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden.
Steven will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com