Steven A Schilling obit pic-1.jpg

On Sunday May 21,2023 Steven Alfred Schilling passed away peacefully at his home after a 2-year battle with cancer.

Steven was born June 6, 1971 to Alfred and Donna (Froseth)Schilling. He grew up in the Town of Rock Creek with his 2 siblings where they enjoyed riding and racing anything motorized.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Schilling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you