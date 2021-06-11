Steven J. Schultz, 74, of Hayward, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Steven was born in Eau Claire to Eldon and Lucille (Graves) Schultz on June 19, 1946. Steven graduated from North High School and later joined the US Air Force and was stationed at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan. He then worked at the paper mill in Eau Claire for 37 years. After he retired, he moved to his favorite place, his house on the Chippewa Flowage.
On July 19, 1969, he married Marlene (Ourada) in Antigo, WI. Together they had two sons, Thomas (Stephanie) and Daniel (Kelly); three grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyle and Nathan.
He is further survived by one sister, Kay Ryan; many cousins, in laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff on the sixth floor of Sacred Heart Hospital.
Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the pontoon with his family and all of his friends in Eau Claire and Hayward. He loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday June 18, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Given Steve’s passion for fishing, memorial donations in his honor can be given to “Fishing Has No Boundaries” at https://fhnbinc.org/donate/
