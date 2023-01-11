Steven Ross Seymour passed away at home, surrounded by his family, January 8th after a brief illness.
Steve was born October 31, 1952 to Ernest “Pete” and Phyllis (Frazier) Seymour in Elmhurst, Illinois. Although he complained at times about having a Halloween birthday, celebrations in adulthood often involved extravagant costume parties with friends and family, food, drink, prizes, over-the-top costumes, and stories to last through the years.
Steve graduated from Memorial High School in 1971 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from UW-Stout. He met his soulmate, Dana McKinzie, at the Bolo Inn in Menomonie and the two married September 11th, 1976. Their shared love of skiing, concerts, softball, games, and adventure took them to Colorado, Minnesota, and back to Wisconsin where they both retired to enjoy their family. Special memories included concerts at Red Rocks and a 40+-year-long 500 card game competition.
He was well known for his wit and intelligence. He was a trivia master (everyone wanted to be on his team), a pinball wizard, foosball enthusiast, and pro-golf-wanna-be, like many of us. He was a devoted fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks, and of any team or organization his children were a part of. He loved playing softball with his VFW softball team and considered his teammates brothers.
Anyone who knew Steve was well aware of his love of humor and jest and storytelling. Sometimes it was difficult to know when he was telling a true story versus a tall tale (did he really win a joke telling contest? Pretty sure he wasn’t a roadie for Led Zeppelin, but he did party with Frank Zappa’s band). His love of music was deep and vast. He enjoyed classical music, opera, even had a few favorite country artists, but his greatest musical love was classic rock. He was a walking encyclopedia of rock music. He was also a champion of truth and doing the right thing. He proved that by being ejected from a child’s softball game — and then from the entire town of Mondovi — for pointing out an ump’s mistake in not noticing a player leaving the bag early several times.
Steve’s children and especially his grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy. Watching them grow, helping them learn and seeing glimpses of who they would become filled his heart.
Steve will be deeply missed by his mother, his wife, children Meghan, Matthew, and Kate (Josh Smidt), grandchildren Josephine Anderson and Warren Smidt, sisters Sharon, Wendy (Stephen) Dachel, and Laura Reali, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
A service for Steve will take place at First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire on Friday, January 13th at 4:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. The service will be followed by an informal gathering at The Plus (208 S Barstow St) and a celebration of Steve’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to any Veteran’s organization or to the American Cancer Society.
“ I’ll always be beside you, to watch the day and night. And we’ll listen to the sunrise, feel it’s growing light, and peace will come inside so quiet” — Michael Kamen