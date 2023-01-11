Steven Ross Seymour passed away at home, surrounded by his family, January 8th after a brief illness.

Steve was born October 31, 1952 to Ernest “Pete” and Phyllis (Frazier) Seymour in Elmhurst, Illinois. Although he complained at times about having a Halloween birthday, celebrations in adulthood often involved extravagant costume parties with friends and family, food, drink, prizes, over-the-top costumes, and stories to last through the years.