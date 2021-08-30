Bloomer Steven A. Stertz, age 87, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at MCHS Chippewa Valley in Bloomer. He was born on May 14, 1934 in Colfax, Wisconsin to Ernest and Rose (Coddington) Stertz. He married Constance Waugh on June 18, 1955 at Bethel Lutheran Church in New Auburn. Steve served in the US Army and was a member of the Bloomer American Legion. He owned and operated a dairy farm and, after retiring from farming, drove truck for many years. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer and served as the Town of Bloomer Assessor. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Connie, fishing, snowmobiling, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons: Dave (Pauline) Stertz of Bloomer and Jim (Beth) Stertz of Brooklyn Park MN; daughters: Diane (Greg) Farley of Eau Claire, Cindy (Mike) Johnson of Chippewa Falls, Lori (Brad) Ruff of Altoona and Kathy (Greg) Weber of Menomonie; grandchildren: Michelle (Eric) Sturm, Marc Stertz, Renee Farley, Tyler Frederick, Zach Frederick, Kayla Ruff, Jenna Ruff, Derek Weber and Carly Weber; great grandchildren: Kian Sturm, Brooke Frederick and Chase Frederick; sister: Lou Ann Norris of Lady Lake FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Rose Stertz; wife: Connie; brother: Harold Stertz; sister: Jane (Edgar) Schmock.
Funeral Services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM with a visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at Olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
