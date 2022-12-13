Just 16 days shy of his 93rd birthday, Steven Vladimir Telisak passed away peacefully under the tender care of his family at his home on Lake Wissota. He was born on a snowy December 23, 1929, on the family farm in the Town of Colburn to Vladimir (Louis) and Mary (Husenic) Telisak. Steve was a sibling to Michael, Eva, Barbara, Phillip, Nicholas, Peter, William, George, Walter and Mary.

Even at the early age of 3, Steve always told it like it was. One day he walked into the farmhouse extremely dirty with filthy clothes. His mother told him that he looked like a pig and he shot right back, “pigs don’t wear clothes.” Steve was a jokester and played a lot of pranks on unwary people over the years. He would then smile a certain type of smile and have a twinkle in his eye.

