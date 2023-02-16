Steven Thompson pic.jpg

Steven Thompson, of Altoona was 75 years old when he passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa on February 12, 2023.

He married his wife Pam in Las Vegas in 1980. They enjoyed their life together with many trips to Minocqua, Florida, casino trips, and many more.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you