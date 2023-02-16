Steven Thompson, of Altoona was 75 years old when he passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa on February 12, 2023.
He married his wife Pam in Las Vegas in 1980. They enjoyed their life together with many trips to Minocqua, Florida, casino trips, and many more.
He was an IFD sales manager for 20 years, and was in the military November 1966-1969. He was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps, and was at a boot camp in San Diego. In his first tour in Vietnam (1967), Steve spent 13 months in combat. He received commendations during his second tour and was honorably discharged in 1969.
He is survived by his wife Pam; brothers: Doug and Jerry; two daughters: Michelle (Ed Gross) and Shannon (Tim O’Brien); and a son Ryan, all of Texas; grandchildren: Ashley, Samantha, Cat, Molly, Sean, Colleen, Josh and Hailey; several great-grandchildren; stepsons: Corey and Wylie Jones; step-granddaughter Kelsey; a brother-in-law Dusty (Dawn) Meservey of Texas. He is also survived by good friend Dave Larson, his PTSD group, friends at Maple Manor, and more.
Preceding him in death are his sister Marge and brother-in-law Harry Severson, sisters-in-law Barb Thompson and Alice Thompson, a nephew Tim, and his parents.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Chippewa VA, Bill Jopke, Denny Lee and Dave Hanson for all of the visits at the VA.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Gene Stodola officiating. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 53 of Eau Claire. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.