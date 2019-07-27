Steven Vold

Steven L. Vold, age 74 of Osseo, reached out and caught a cloud on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire while surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 6, 1945 in Eau Claire to Lester and Ester (Bunderson) Vold. Steve was easy going, a truly kind and sweet man. In his younger days, he was a particularly good athlete and already a friend to all. He played football, basketball, baseball, golf, and fast-pitch softball. One of his great memories was being chosen Junior Prom King in 1962. Throughout life, he enjoyed drawing and painting and was an avid, meticulous signmaker. In recent years, some of his best times were spent boating and jet skiing at their cabin on Lake Holcombe.
Steve graduated in 1963 from Osseo High School and went to college for architecture at UW-Stout. He worked as a salesman for Vold’s Inc. for 30 years, then as a quality inspector for Honeywell for 14 years. Steve and his wife Judy provided high-quality child care services for hundreds of Osseo area children through their dedication and in-home business Rustic View Day Care. Steve retired in 2013.
Steve is survived by his wife Judy; children: Scott (Kelly), Trevor (Amy) and Aaron (Lynn) Vold; Laurie (Bob) Gruba; Bob and Cindy Zingale (fiancé Troy Mason); grandchildren: Matthew (Tiffany), Drew, Ian, Carter and Hayden Vold; Nick Lauterbach, Kiera and Kenna Gruba; Justin Heath, Haylie Pederson; great grandchildren: Kennedy Vold; Reid, Miles and Leo Lauterbach; Abby and Brantley Heath; his father Lester Vold and sister Mona (Kerry) Vold Jacobson. Steve is further survived by many cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death are his mother Ester; his sons: Stephen Luke Vold and Duane Lauterbach; and his 2nd wife, Gay Vold.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St., with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
