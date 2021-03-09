Steven M. Wick, Age 62, of Stillwater, MN passed away on February 27th, 2021. Steve was an adoring husband and loving father. He was a gifted scientist, receiving his PhD at the University of Minnesota in 1998. He worked at 3M for 37 years and recently moved to Kindeva Drug Delivery as the Chief Technology Officer, Vice President of R&D. He was a selfless man who went out of his way to help people achieve their goals and brighten their day. Steve’s greatest pride in life was his children, who he adored and supported in any way he could. The love of his life was his wife, Karen, of 36 years. They shared many interests together: travel, love of pharmacy, tennis and a good glass of Pino Grigio. Steve was a loyal Green Bay Packer fan and happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
Preceded in death by his mother Donna Mae Wick.
Survived by wife, Karen Wick; daughter, Stephanie Wick; sons, Nathan Wick and Spencer Wick; father, Marshall Wick; stepmother, Carol Wick; brothers, Jeff (Cheryl) Wick and Mike (Jackie) Wick; and many other relatives and friends.
Steve’s life was celebrated with a private service, due to COVID restrictions, on March 5th, 2021 at Bradshaw funeral home in Stillwater, MN followed by a Catholic Mass at St. Jude of the Lake Church. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery, Mpls., MN. Condolences and tributes may be left at bradshawfuneral.com.