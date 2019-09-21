Steven Wayne Woodard, Sr. age 60 of Menomonie, passed away on September 15 at his home surrounded by family under care provided by St. Croix Hospice.
Steven was born on July 2, 1959 to Bill and Grace (Moreno) Woodard in Casa Grande, Ariz. In the late 1970s Steve joined the United States Army to be a Medic. While in the Army he met and fell in love with his wife, Nancy. They married on March 14, 1980. Together they raised five children. He worked for D.E.T. transportation in Menomonie for over 14 years. Steve was blessed with 25 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his children, Steve Jr. (Shannon) of Colfax, Alonzo (Jen) of Elmwood, Katalyna of Menomonie and Marissa of Rice Lake; and siblings, Mike, Rudy and Lorra. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, of 39 years, his parents and two brothers, Richard and John.
No formal services are being held at this time.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family.