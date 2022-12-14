Sue Ann Balow Parker of Fall Creek, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire surrounded by her family. Sue was born on March 11, 1951, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Sue is the daughter of Earl and Helen Balow.

Sue was raised in Altoona, Wisconsin where she attended school and graduated from Altoona High School in 1969. Sue went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Lakeland College and worked as an administrative assistant for most of her career for Silicon Graphics Inc. (SGI) and Cray Research in Chippewa Falls.

