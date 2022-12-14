Sue Ann Balow Parker of Fall Creek, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire surrounded by her family. Sue was born on March 11, 1951, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Sue is the daughter of Earl and Helen Balow.
Sue was raised in Altoona, Wisconsin where she attended school and graduated from Altoona High School in 1969. Sue went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Lakeland College and worked as an administrative assistant for most of her career for Silicon Graphics Inc. (SGI) and Cray Research in Chippewa Falls.
In 2002, Sue married Paul Parker and was happily married until her passing. Together they shared their families and a beautiful hobby farm in Cadott for many years.
After retiring in 2002, Sue was able to devote her time to her passions which included researching family genealogy, antiques and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Paul Parker, son Kerry Brown, daughters Amy Kent (Brian) and Kimberley Helgeson (Brad), stepchildren Tim Parker (Kelly), Paula Herman (Steven), Mindy Konkol (Andy); grandchildren Alyssa, Blake, Madison, Mikenna, Ethan, Elizabeth, Brooklyn, Briar, Michael, Christina, Megan, Andy, Ashley, Alex, Isaac, Elijah, Dominic, Lucia Gianna; seven great-grandchildren; her sisters Cathleen Balow Geissler and Cynthia Balow Dumas; and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Pat Strasburg and granddaughter Autumn Helgeson.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona, WI 54720 with a visitation at the church Friday morning prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Immediately following the service on Friday, interment will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, 5750 Old Town Hall Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Luncheon will follow interment at Altoona Rec Center, 418 9th St W Altoona, WI 54729.