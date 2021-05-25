Sue Elizabeth (Mittermeyer) Johnson, age 83 of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cornell, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Sue was born the third of ten children to Dr. E.J. Mittermeyer and Adeline Mittermeyer on June 4, 1937. She graduated from Cornell High School and moved to the Twin Cities and then to Washington D.C. where she lived and worked until she married her first husband, Dan Bohaty.
Dan and Sue had three children together prior to Dan’s passing. Sue proceeded to wed her lifelong husband, Rod Johnson of Cornell. Sue and Rod enjoyed traveling- visiting their large family- children, grandchildren, siblings and sibling’s families.
Sue’s life was abundant with music, singing, dancing, laughter (loud and infectious) and love of family. She was a woman of great faith, strength, determination, perseverance, and compassion.
She is survived by her husband, Rod Johnson; children, Paula (Steve) Jandrt, Jon (Tamara) Bohaty and Dan Bohaty; many loving grandchildren, Briana, Michael, Susan, Jonathan, Erinn, Luke, Steven, Rebecca, Laura, Isaac, J.D., Clint and Brock; many great grandchildren; and her siblings, Frank (Sandra) Mittermeyer, Betty (Dennis) Rivers, Peggy Taylor and Joe (Wendy) Mittermeyer.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Dan Bohaty; parents, Dr. E.J. Mittermeyer and Adeline Mittermeyer; sisters, Jane Valmore, Lee Mittermeyer, Kay Blanchard, Gail Mittermeyer and Ann Ruud; grandson, Jacob Jandrt. She missed them all deeply.
Sue leaves behind a large family that loves her and will miss her dearly.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church Cornell, WI. with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment in the Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, WI.
