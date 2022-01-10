Sue Elizabeth (Baker) Moseley — loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, competitive ice skater, talented musician, and all around amazing person — passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2022, following a short illness. Mere words cannot begin to do justice to Sue’s memory. She is now in the arms of Jesus, and with her parents, husband, and brothers who passed before.
Sue was born September 2, 1948 (her parents’ anniversary), the third daughter and fifth child of the late LaMoine Henry Baker and Mary Jane (Melville) Baker, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She grew up in the Mount Simon neighborhood and was a Bluebird, a Camp Fire girl, an ice skater, and tobogganer.
Sue was raised a Christian at First Baptist Church in Eau Claire, and graduated in 1966 from North High School in Eau Claire, where she was on the debate team and also was First Chair flute player in the High School band, being occasionally mentioned in the Eau Claire Daily Telegram, as it was known back then. She was adventurous, living not only in Wisconsin, but also Alaska, Florida, and Georgia.
Sue married the love of her life- Carl L. Moseley- in Tampa, Florida after which they resided in Largo, spent weekends in Indian Rocks Beach at the family-owned pier while also sharing their love of figure-skating. They were competitive pair-skaters and were USFA (United States Figure Skating Association) judges.
Sue had a big heart, was gracious, kind, empathetic, caring, and compassionate, never had a bad word to say about anyone, taught Sunday School at Christ Lutheran Church in Marietta, liked hymns, and was a faithful servant of God. She volunteered at Kennestone Hospital for close to two decades. She was instrumental in providing support, education, care, and a moral compass to her grandson Sean, never forgetting to tell Sean, and her daughter Stephanie, how much she loved them. She also taught Stephanie how to play the flute.
Sue was also an avid reader, a traveler, a runner, a tennis player, loved going to neighborhood wine-tasting events, the symphony, and was a supporter and appreciator of the fine arts. She was also a pianist, a singer, and naturally harmonized well.
She began her university education in 1966 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduated with honors earning her BBA from Kennesaw State University, eventually becoming president of Dale Mabry Skyways, Inc.
Sue is survived by her daughter Stephanie King Moseley of Kennesaw, her grandson Sean King of California, her son Michael (Lori) Moseley of Florida, and grandchildren A. Tyler Moseley of New Jersey and J.D. Moseley of New York.
Sue is further survived by siblings Mary Ellen (Glenn) Moser of Wilmington, DE, Joann (Terry) Halvorson of Fall Creek, WI, Jane Gore of Seattle WA, and Cindy (Dan) LaVelle of Eau Claire, sisters-in-law Sally (Schultz) Baker of Hallie, Wisconsin, Martha (nee Moseley) Johnson of Tampa, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Sue was predeceased by her loving husband Carl Moseley, her son Eric Moseley, her brother Robert (“Bob”) Baker of Hallie, WI, her brother John Baker of Madison, WI, and brothers-in-law Bob Ures, Dr. Charles Roy Gore, James Johnson of Tampa, FL.
Sue’s Celebration of Life will be held January 11, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church in Marietta, Georgia. God willing, another remembrance service will follow in summer in Wisconsin 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to your charity of choice.