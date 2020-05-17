Sue Myrman, 76, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Our House Memory Care Chippewa Falls.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a private celebration of Sue’s life at a later date.
Family would like to thank Our House Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their great help and support.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
