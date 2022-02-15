Sue E. Wheeler, age 74, of Menomonie, WI passed away from cancer at her home on February 9th, 2022.
She was born in Spring Valley, WI on July 23rd, 1947, the youngest of five siblings, to Francis and Marion (Martin) Timm. She grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1965.
Sue and her husband Brian married on Nov. 12, 1977, in Menomonie. Together they raised two children and one grandchild. Sue worked at 3M in Menomonie for 43 years from 1974 to her retirement in 2017.
Sue and Brian did almost everything together, they enjoyed; driving to Colorado to visit her sisters, picking out plants and flowers for their ever-growing gardens, attending every one of their children’s and grandchild’s sporting events, and raising dogs, cats and horses.
Sue loved entertaining family and friends with her passion for cooking and baking. She loved the Packers, Brewers and was an avid fan of all Menomonie H.S. sports, especially track and field.
Sue is survived by her husband Brian of Menomonie; son, Scott (Sabine) Wheeler of Menomonie; and grandson, Brian Wheeler of Menomonie. She is also survived sisters, Gwen Lawrence of Colorado, Sherry Brehm of Colorado, and Nancy Kraft-Lansing of Eau Claire; brother, Patrick Timm of Bellevue, WA; sister-in-Law, Millie (Barry) Timm and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sue was preceded in death by her daughter Cheri Wheeler, her brother, Barry Timm and parents Francis and Marion Timm.
Family and friends are invited to Sue’s celebration of life, from 2-5pm on Saturday February 19th, at Pinewood Golf Course, N4545 440th St. Menomonie, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.