Susan K. Bauch, 71, of Augusta, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home in the loving care of her family and recently Mayo Home Hospice.
Susan Kaye Bauch, daughter of LaVerne and Dorothea (Knuth) Wolfgang was born October 29th, 1948. Sue was raised with her siblings on the Knuth Homestead on County N, rural Fall Creek. She attended the Pine Grove, a one room school, from 1-6 grades. Susan finished grades 7-12 at Fall Creek High School. She graduated in 1966.
Susan was united in marriage to Wayne Ewald Bauch on June 7, 1969, at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. Wayne surprised her with the purchase of the grand victorian home with a tower room that they had been admiring. They lovingly restored the home together and landscaped around it. Throughout their lives Wayne and Sue enjoyed collecting pictures, glassware, angels, and old furniture to fill their home. The couple lived all their married life in their victorian home in Augusta, where they raised their four children.
Susan followed her passion and earned her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1971. For 28 years she was a teacher for the Fall Creek School District. During her career she taught Special Education, Title 1 and Middle School Social Studies. Susan continued her love of learning by receiving a Masters Degree in Reading from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
As a child she attended St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. After marrying Wayne she became a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church. When her children were young, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She chaperoned the Youth Groups trip to Washington DC in 1987. Susan also enjoyed singing in the Church Choir and being the Church Librarian.
In 1987, Wayne and Susan purchased the Augusta Root Beer Stand. They operated it as Mr. B’s for 13 years with the help of their children. They also owned and operated Elsie’s Café in Fall Creek for a short time. Together Susan and Wayne built an addition onto her family homestead, which still has the original log cabin that Fred Knuth built in the center. Susan also helped Wayne with his talent for buying houses in need of repair, fixing them up himself and then renting them out.
Sue relaxed by spending time with her family and pets. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, reading, knitting, sewing and traveling. When her children were small they often ventured out on family vacations throughout the United States. Wayne and Sue also had the opportunity to travel through several European countries.
Sue will be dearly missed by her daughter Jennifer and Peter Pfefferkorn of Port Edwards; 3 sons, Timothy (Melanie) Bauch of Clermont, Iowa, Mark (Amelia Dalton) Bauch of Portland, OR, Michael (Tricia Schmidt) Bauch of St. Paul, MN; 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, Evan, Julia and Sean Pfefferkorn, Kyle and Collin Bauch, Oliver and Riley Bauch, Alexander and Samuel Dalton; sister Vikki Jo Huth of Augusta; brother Matthew Wolfgang of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Joan Angelo of Dallas, TX, Ardith Lawson of Verona, WI, Linda Smith of Augusta; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sue was preceded in death by her father LaVerne on Oct. 4, 2011; mother Dorothea on Aug. 1, 2006; husband Wayne on Oct. 14, 2018; brothers-in-law, Curtis Huth, Martin Cipar and Carlo Angelo; and father and mother–in-law, Ewald and Margaret Bauch.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
