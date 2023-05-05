Susan J. Colburn, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home.
She was born on April 29, 1948, to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Nelson) Tibbitts, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Susan graduated from Memorial High School with the class of 1966. She excelled at typing in high school and won the State Championship. Following high school, Susan began employment with Dr. Ostenso at Luther Hospital as his office manager, it’s a career that she continued until his retirement. She then continued to work for Midelfort Clinic for the remainder of her career.
Susan loved her dogs, Teddy, the Candys, Rusty, and Zoey. She enjoyed classic cars and car shows with her friends, Ron Lee clowns, landscaping her beautiful yard and thrifting at second hand stores.
Susan is survived by her partner of 30 years, Nathan Green; her brother, Tom (Shirley) Tibbitts; her niece, Tara Tibbitts (Ryan Franz); her great nieces, Julia, Clara, and Kathleen Stinson (father Gary Stinson).
Susan is preceded in death by, her parents, Arthur and Dorothy (Nelson) Tibbitts; her brother, David Tibbitts; and her beloved dogs.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. noon, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Celebration Center. For online condolences please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Colburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.