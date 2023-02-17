Susan C. Deutsch (Panke), age 84, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Sue was born on October 30, 1938, in Park Falls, WI, to Arnold and Bernice (McCudden) Panke. She was raised in Sturtevant, WI, where she graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Sue married Ron Deutsch on October 25, 1958. They lived in Chicago, St. Paul and finally settled in Eau Claire, WI. Sue and Ron had two children, Ted and Claudia. Sue was an avid cook and artist. She also enjoyed gardening, canning and reading. Sue worked at 3M and Rand McNally before deciding to stay home with her family. Sue was a very active volunteer in the school and softball communities for many years. She always made her home comfortable for all visitors. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandkids and family.

