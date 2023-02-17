Susan C. Deutsch (Panke), age 84, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
Sue was born on October 30, 1938, in Park Falls, WI, to Arnold and Bernice (McCudden) Panke. She was raised in Sturtevant, WI, where she graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Sue married Ron Deutsch on October 25, 1958. They lived in Chicago, St. Paul and finally settled in Eau Claire, WI. Sue and Ron had two children, Ted and Claudia. Sue was an avid cook and artist. She also enjoyed gardening, canning and reading. Sue worked at 3M and Rand McNally before deciding to stay home with her family. Sue was a very active volunteer in the school and softball communities for many years. She always made her home comfortable for all visitors. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandkids and family.
Sue is survived by her two children, Ted Deutsch of Eau Claire and Claudia (Jeffrey) Martin of Eau Claire; her two grandchildren, Gabriel Martin and Regan Martin; her sisters, Kathy (Tim) Frater of Neenah, WI, and Cindy Panke (Tim Vail) of Caledonia, WI; her brother, Fred (BeaJay) Panke of Bellville, WI; niece, Leah; nephews, Ryan, Jay, and Kevin; and many relatives and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her brother, Jeff Panke; and her parents, Arnold and Bernice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, with Father Frank Corradi presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church prior to the service. Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date. A special thank you to Interim Hospice and Mayo Health Systems of Eau Claire and Bloomer. Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral & Cremations Services in Eau Claire is serving the family.
