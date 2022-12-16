Susan Mary Anne Gillig was born June 27, 1940, to Doris (Rasmussen) and Robert Leslie in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She passed away December 5, 2022, in Altoona, Wisconsin.

Susan graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1958 where she enjoyed playing tennis with her friends and working at the family business, The Little Norway Store. She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota and then Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing earning her RN degree in 1962. She went back to school later in life and earned a BA in Health Administration in 1992 from Ottawa University, Kansas.

