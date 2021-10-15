Susan J. (Susie) Gust, 78, of Eau Claire, WI died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. She was born in Eau Claire on June 21, 1943, the daughter of Richard and Pauline (Klatt) Frank. Susie married Eldor (Al) Gust on September 5, 1959 at Zion Lutheran Church in the town of Seymour. She worked as a homemaker until her children were out on their own. She worked part-time at Marshfield Dental in Marshfield and Morgan Music in Eau Claire until she retired. Susie was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. She like to watch baseball and football. She also loved to play her accordion and electric guitar and listen to country and polka music. In her recent years she loved to drive around her Dodge Charger and hang out with friends.
Survivors include her children: son Ricky (Cindy) Gust, daughter Yvonne (Larry) Williams of Eau Claire; her grandchildren, Angela (Hurley) Barker, Sean (Kat Townsend) Gust, Jake Williams; great granddaughters: Malaysia and Malia Barker; brother Wendy (Elaine) Frank, Richard (Pam) Frank. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eldor (Al) Gust, parents, Richard and Pauline Frank, and brother Henry Frank.
Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave, Altoona with Pastor Tim Stein officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.