Susan “Sue” Hesketh died unexpectedly on November 16, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI.
Sue is survived by her children, daughter Diana Schaller, Louisville, KY, (husband John, children Gabby, Leo & Grant), son David Hesketh, Eau Claire, WI, (wife Renee, children Aiden & Reilly), daughter Melissa Hovland, Eau Galle, WI, (husband Chad, children Kensley & Elijah) and step-daughter Dawn Marie Kaufman of Billings, MT (husband Stuart, children Cort, Jacquelyn, Mykayla & Jacob). She is survived by her brother David Moore of Modesto, CA (wife Monique) and sister Linda Hurt of Chippewa Falls, WI (husband Gene).
Sue is preceded in death by her mother Willa Suggs, San Jose, CA and father Kenneth Moore, Concord, CA.
Sue was born on October 20, 1944 in Hampton, Iowa. She moved to Wayzata, MN as a child and then to the San Francisco Bay Area as a teen. Sue graduated from Carlmont High School in Belmont, CA and San Jose State University. Sue started her career with Wells Fargo Bank in downtown San Francisco and later transitioned into real estate. She moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1994 to be closer to family and to return to her Midwest roots.
Sue began selling real estate again and has done so ever since. She was Realtor of the Year in 2003, and served as 2003 President of the Realtors Association of Northwest Wisconsin, and 2004 President-elect of the Women’s Council of Realtors. She was recently honored with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award for her dedication and commitment to the RANWW. Her buyers and sellers were treated like family. She loved real estate, her clients and all of the friends and colleagues she met along the way. She especially loved it when she had a good month in sales and won the coveted front parking spot at Coldwell Banker!
Sue loved her family and friends, her dogs, gardening, the theater, and the Green Bay Packers. She was an active and dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church and very involved with Habitat for Humanity and The Realtors Association of Northwest WI.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire. Visitation is 10:00 — 11:00am and Service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sue’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity. Sue will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, IA alongside her beloved grandparents.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.