Susan J. (Miller) Johnson, age 84, of Eau Claire, passed away September 17, 2021. She was born in Eau Claire on September 5, 1937, to the late Harold and Arvilla (Myers) Miller. Sue lived all her life in Eau Claire.
Sue attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and graduated in 1955 from Regis High School. After high school, she worked for Robinson Piano and Organ Music Store. She met her husband in 1958 and on September 10, 1960, she married Larry M. Johnson. Together they had three sons: Mark, Todd and Grant. She remained at home and raised her three sons, serving as a den mother for cub scouts and giving them music lessons. Sue was active in the St. James PCCW and volunteered at the information desk at Sacred Heart Hospital.
After her husband retired, they traveled to Arizona where they lived in the winter months at Carriage Manor R.V. resort in Mesa. They have been active in two RV Clubs and have traveled throughout the United States as well as Mexico and Canada in their motor home. They also traveled extensively including Europe, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, an Asian cruise to 16 different cities in 32 days, the Panama Canal, Alaska and many areas in the US.
Sue enjoyed golfing, playing cards, dancing, and many other social activities.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Mark of Evansville, WI, Todd (Sandy) of Weyerhauser, WI, and Grant of Eau Claire; grandsons, Nicholas of Roseville, MN and Alexander of Fort Bragg, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, WI, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. A WALK THRU visitation will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery Columbarium, Eau Claire. Per the CDC guidelines, masks are strongly encouraged for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church Endowment Parish Fund or charity of your choice in the Memory of Susan J. Johnson.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com