Susan Kay Knapp, 68, of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Susan was born on August 2, 1951, in Eau Claire, WI to Donald and Betty (Dull) Vaningan. She was a graduate of North High School in Eau Claire.
On April 17, 1971, Susan married William Knapp in Eau Claire. Susan was employed at Bemis for many years as a general laborer until her retirement to start a new adventure as a grandmother taking care of her grandchildren.
Susan was a wonderful, generous and caring woman that loved to be everybody’s mom. She was the most wonderful mother and grandma. She loved her family dearly and her dog, Sam.
Susan is survived by her parents, Donald and Betty Vaningan; two sons, Brian (Nicole) Knapp of Sheboygan, Kevin (Melissa) Knapp of Sheboygan Falls; three grandchildren, Devin, Karter, and Keegan Knapp; two sisters, Connie (Jeff) Loula of Eau Claire, Teresa Vaningan of Eau Claire; brother, Mark (Lori) Vaningan of Eau Claire. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, William and parents-in-law.
A visitation will be held at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
A funeral service to celebrate Susan’s life will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm. A burial will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Wisconsin Humane Society.
