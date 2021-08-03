Susan “Sue” M. Lynett, age 58, of Eau Claire, formerly of Thorp, WI, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2021.
Loving mother of Aaron Lynett and Molly Lynett. Faithful daughter of Marian Slowiak and the late Carl Slowiak. Dear sister to Carl Slowiak, Kathy Lepak, Jerry Slowiak, Dan Slowiak, Mary Kane, Pat Western, and Ted Slowiak. Also survived by her ex-husband, Patrick Lynett, daughter-in-law Stasha Bittner-Lynett, two grandchildren Joshua and Raelynn, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Born on August 15, 1962 to Carl and Marian Slowiak. Sue graduated from Thorp High School and went on to receive her associate’s degree in Nursing from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Sue had a strong faith and demonstrated this by treating everyone she came across with love and kindness including her family, friends, co-workers, and patients. Sue was passionate about traveling, outdoor adventures including camping and hiking, and — most of all — spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by all of the lives she touched for her many attributes including her contagious laugh, dedication to her family, her fun-loving nature, and most notably her selfless generosity.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Conway Park in Thorp, WI. Committal Service will immediately follow the funeral at East Thorp Cemetery. A gathering to honor Sue will be held following the conclusion of the services.