Susan Maitland

Susan M. Maitland passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 85 years, surrounded by her daughter Melinda and family, held by her other children in their thoughts and prayers.
Sue was born in Stanley, Wisconsin on June 24, 1934 to Dr. Rex and Lois Graber. In 1945, the Grabers moved to Chippewa Falls. It was here that Sue would meet the love of her life in husband Joe and so many of the dear friends that she would continue to hold near to her heart.
Sue graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1952 and went on to earn a Social Work degree from Hamline University. At Hamline, Sue was a member of the Aqua-Follies water ballet team. She spent her summers as a counselor at Yellowstone National Park. In 1957, Sue married Joseph James Maitland and the two would remain happily and faithfully devoted to one another until his passing in 1980. They spent their early years growing their family as they traveled the country from Texas to Montana to Minnesota and finally back to Chippewa Falls in 1962. Many of Sue’s happiest years were spent in their home on Lake Wissota. Following Joe’s passing, Sue moved to Chippewa Falls where she would remain until 2015 when she went to live in the loving care of her daughter Melissa in Blanco, TX. Sue then moved to Kent, WA where she would remain under the loving care of her daughter Melinda before moving to the memory care facilities of Weatherly and Ruthaven in Washington.
Sue spent her professional career as a Social Worker in St. Paul, Minnesota, then at the County Hospital and Golden Age home in Chippewa Falls. She was a juvenile probation agent for Chippewa County Social Services until her retirement in 1995. Sue was well known and respected for her unique brand of kindness, fairness, integrity and was always known as a champion for the under privileged. Sue believed in the virtues of honesty and forgiveness and believed unconditionally in second chances. She was an advocate of restitution. Even in her final days, Sue could be found nurturing and doting on her fellow retirement community residents. Her devotion to public service would remain a cornerstone of her character until the end. Sue served 25 years on the Chippewa Falls Board of Education. She was a member of PEO and enjoyed playing bridge and travelling with her friends. Sue loved all things water related from swimming, water skiing, and snowmobiling on Lake Wissota to downhill skiing or simply enjoying the sunset from her dock on Old Abe Lake.
Sue was a lifelong member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls where she seldom missed a Sunday service. She was an instrumental leading figure in the church restoration project.
Following her retirement, Sue could usually be found at her happy place — a cabin on Old Abe Lake in Jim Falls. There she regularly entertained friends, family, and developed her talent for painting, carving, and gardening. The typical Wednesday nightcap included a “buck burger” and old fashioned at Old Abe’s where everyone knew her.
Sue and Joe were blessed with and she is survived by her five children, Dr. Jill Gotoff (Dr. Robert Gotoff) of Lewisburg, PA, Julie Byerly (Don Byerly) of Alpharetta, GA, Melissa Stormer (Jim Stormer) of Blanco, TX, Melinda Frostad (Tim Frostad) of Kent, WA, Joseph Maitland (Tanya Maitland) of Greenleaf, WI, her sister Marilyn Dunphy of Roswell, GA , and 13 grandchildren. Sue is preceded in death by her parents Rex and Lois, husband Joe, and two granddaughters.
A celebration of remembrance is to follow in 2020 at First United Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls.