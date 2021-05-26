Susan Jane (Vail) Mayer, age 65 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Born on May 18, 1956 in Owosso, Michigan, the daughter of Theodore and Mary Jane (Halfmann) Vail. Her early childhood was spent in St. Johns, Michigan, before moving to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin where she graduated from High School. Sue continued her education at both UW La Crosse and UW Madison. Her adulthood home was in Fall Creek, WI and later moving to Eau Claire, WI.
Sue was a kind and thoughtful mother and friend that will be missed by all who knew her. She was very creative, always finding different ways to share her talent. Whether it was through designing and sewing all of her children’s Halloween costumes, sharing her passion for art, or her thoughtful and creative gifts she presented to her friends and family. She was passionate about and devoted to all types of gardening, generously teaching her skills and sharing her bounty with those around her.
Sue is survived by her two children, Danielle Heisler and Dustin Heisler; brother Tom (Vickie) Vail; many cousins; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4-7 pm. A memorial service and Inurnment will also take place Saturday, June 12, 2001 at 10 am in the Mount Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, Michigan.
