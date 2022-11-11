Susan “Suzy” Kay Melin of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the age of 55. Born April 1, 1967, in Washburn, WI, to Jack and Rosa Melin.

Suzy retired August of 2022 from UW-Stout, where she worked as a journeyman painter (Eau Claire Local #259) as a crafts person in the maintenance department for 25 years. It only took 24 years for her to receive health insurance through her employer. Her family would like to thank the UW System for moving so swiftly on that. Thank God for WEA 2022.

