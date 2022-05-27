On Friday, May 20th, 2022, at 4:45 a.m., one of God’s warriors shed the sins & struggles of this earth and “got where she was going.” “Graduation day,” as she would call it.
Susan Kaye Paulson, a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, was born on November 3rd to Roy and Lorraine Campbell, whom she kept on the edge of their seats, raising hell until she met Jesus Christ. From then on, she spent the rest of her life lowering hell and raising heaven.
Susan left behind and will be greatly missed by her husband, Steven Paulson, three daughters, five grandchildren, four siblings and her trusty bird, Dmitri, who would lovingly take communion with her daily, but gladly bite anyone else.
Josi Paulson. Daughter: Jacey Smith. Sons: Josiah Smith & Judah Smith
Jessica Paulson Bucher (Mike). Son: Malcolm Dunn
Jennifer Paulson. Daughter: Alyra Paulson
Rachel Morse, Adopted daughter
Siblings: Mary Gunn (Dalen). Hugh Campbell. Katie Campbell (Kent Durand). Allen Campbell (Jennifer).
I also would like to mention she left enough “great junk” to outfit an entire Savers store and had a prominently placed portrait within sight of her daily communion of her favorite pug, Petula.
Sue and her husband of 55 years, Steven Paulson, married on February 17th, 1967. 1969 began the construction of a home they built in Hallie together. Later, it would become known only as “The Hallie House.” The Hallie house was a place of wonderful childhood memories and a place she always welcomed her daughter’s friends with kindness and mothering. This would be a lifelong trend for Sue to help any and all in need. She especially had a heart for young, struggling women, and her home and heart were always open to those in need, whether it be housing a meal or a professional cooking lesson.
Sue loved the beauty business, maintaining this career right up until the end. She put herself through Shirlees Beauty School, graduating while pregnant with her first daughter in 1970, and began doing hair in her Hallie home so she could remain a stay-at-home mom. As her daughters grew, she took jobs as a beautician in many different salons in the Eau Claire area through the years until she opened her own salon in 1994. Sue owned & operated the highly successful Ravin Manes & Co. Hair salon for thirty years. An accomplished hair stylist & nail tech, she was truly someone to emulate, always wearing beautiful nails herself and showing off her impeccable beauty and style.
An artist at heart, her canvas was her beautifully restored and intact Queen Anne mansion, her beautiful flower beds, a slightly boho fashion, gorgeous handwriting & you her client’s head or hands. And as a foodie, some of you know, that have been fortunate enough to sit at her table was fortunate enough.
She overwhelmingly loved her grandchildren, always telling them “I love you more.” She was an enthusiastic supporter of everything they did and was involved with every activity, from camping, fishing, baseball and softball games to horse shows and gingerbread house making.
Besides the love for her daughters, the two constants in her life were her bible banging; traveling companion, Judy Holm; and lifelong friend, Jill Wald. Jill was her very best friend. Meeting in kindergarten and remaining close their entire lives, both would say they can’t remember a time they even had an argument. Though their lives changed through the years with families and relocations, you could always be sure to have a good laugh when they would get together. Whether it be childhood stories or camping at Siskos, the memories are too numerous to tell.
Thank you Sue’s for your short stay here on earth. We love you to heaven and back.
A memorial service for Sue will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Reception following at Hope Lutheran church 2:00 p.m., 2226 Eddy Ln., Eau Claire
A memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
