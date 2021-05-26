Susan E. Pool, age 77, of Eau Claire, formerly of Knapp, WI passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Care Partners in Eau Claire with her family by her side.
Sue was born April 14, 1944 in Watertown, MN to Arnold and Eva (Persian) Pool. She grew up in Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School in 1962. She went on to college and received a degree in business management. Sue moved to Knapp in 1971 where she was a prominent businesswoman in the village of Knapp, throughout Dunn County along with many surrounding counties. Sue owned and operated Knapp Mobile Homes for 24 successful years.
She loved cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, and canning. She loved hosting the whole family during the holidays to share her famous cooking. It was always a blast. Sue’s favorite times were with her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In her early years, Sue loved spending time with her parents on Staples Lake.
Sue is survived by her children Tim (Sherri) Sims of Gordon, WI, John Sims of Little Rock, AR, Jennifer Sims of Knapp, WI and Shalako Sims of Glenwood City, WI; she is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Eva, sister Laurie Pool, brother Jerry Pool and special friend Phil Kemski.
There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with a light luncheon during the visitation. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in the Town of Stanton, Dunn Co. WI at a later date.
