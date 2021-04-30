Susan M. Shafer, 71, of Chetek, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Eau Claire.
Susie was born September 22, 1949 in Green Bay, the daughter of Richard and Marion (Gleason) Jacobs.
On March 15, 1969, Susan married William “Billie” Shafer at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a caregiver for several area facilities.
Susan is survived by one son, Jeffrey (Sheri) Shafer of La Crosse; two daughters, Jennifer (Steven) Plitzner of Eau Claire and Jessica Shafer (significant other, Nyia Yang) of Onalaska; her mother, Marion Jacobs of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, James (Linda) Jacobs of Eau Claire and David (Donna) Jacobs of Hudson; four sisters, Carol Clifton, Judy (Jim) Hakes and Lynn (Dean) Boos all of Chippewa Falls and Pamela (Robert) Kortbein of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Pat Clifton of Chippewa Falls; 7 grandchildren, Nickolas, Fletcher, Tyler, Hannah, Harry, Bailey and Mya; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Billie, and father, Richard Jacobs.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating. Private inurnment will take place in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Susie’s smile always brightened the room…she was incredibly strong and never lost her will to live.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com