Susan J. Svoma passed away Sunday February 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital. She has joined the ancestors she discovered through her passion for genealogy, along with her beloved childhood pets, Becky and Butch.
Susan Jane Sherman was born on April 8, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Clemeth and Phyllis (Burce) Sherman. She attended schools in the Eau Claire area until she graduated in 1958.She was quite proud of being able to say that she attended Sunnyview School one year while her mother taught classes in the one room schoolhouse.
Susan married Donald Svoma on June 9, 1959. They later divorced.
Susan worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and Rockwell Automation, retiring from both earlier than she would have liked to, for medical reasons.
Family was everything to Susan and growing up as an only child the only thing she wanted was to be a mother and have a large family. She fulfilled that dream by having six children between 1960 and 1973.
During those years, she used her sewing skills to provide clothing for her kids, Barbie doll clothes and stuffed animals; all of which were made with love. She also loved to knit and crochet for the kids. Later in life, she would knit tons of mittens for the Holiday mitten tree at Sacred Heart Hospital. It always thrilled her when any of her children expressed interest in any form of creativity.
The “Ma Svoma” years:
“During our teen years, all of us kids were involved in the Sundowners Drum & Bugle Corp starting in the early ‘70s.”Ma Svoma” could be found on the road frequently during the summer months while the Corp traveled from town to town, competing with others around the country. She was part of the Sundowner Cook Shanty Clan, along with some of her fellow “Ma”s, feeding up to 100+ three squares a day. Back home in the fall, she was still cooking for large numbers, so there were always lots of leftovers at home. Mom was always willing to open her home to anyone, friend or stranger from another Corp needing a place to stay while in town.”
When summer ended Ma stepped into Winterguard mode and used her sewing skills to create uniforms and flags for the Guard members.
Memories from: Michele (Chuck) BaDour, Kyle Svoma, Mike (Jeri) Svoma, Melissa (Matt) Nelson, Kris Svoma, Andie (Mark) Carlson
The “Grandma Soup” years:
The Grandkids and Great-Grands were the apple of her eye.
I always remember her reaction to bees Ohhh Ohhh Ohhh!!!!! Did you get em?
Grandma Sue was strong, kind and witty. She welcomed us into the family as if we had always been a part of it. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She loved her family with her whole heart
A lifelong gamer started on Nintendo at Gramma Sues house.
I loved how excited she was to hold her first great-granddaughter after she was born
Memories from Grands: Joe (Tiffani Crownhart) BaDour, Alyssa Carlson, Aaron Cappellin, Philip (Alexis) Hoepner, Michael Svoma, Claire Carlson, Emily Mahler, Lindsey (Tristan) Payton, Micaela (Andrew) Gaede, Issac Nelson, Grace Barnhardt
Great-grands: Julian Crownhart, Emmalynn Payton, Buckley Gaede
You were my soft place to fall.
You were my cheerleader.
You were my very first best friend.
You taught me to love.
You taught me to laugh.
You taught me to be happy with what I have.
You loved me and I will always love you ...
To the moon and back again.
Goodbye Mom