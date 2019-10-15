Susan Wasylchak

Susan Kay Wasylchak (Atchison), 57, passed away in the early hours of the morning on October 8 after a long battle with cancer. She went peacefully with her daughters and sister by her side.
Sue was a remarkable woman who brought happiness, hope and love to those around her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading every book she could get her hands on, word puzzles of every kind and a well placed sarcastic comment here and there. She raised her two daughters with love and strength. She led them with the wisdom that everything will work out and the belief that everything happens for a reason.
Susan was born to Vae and Ellen Atchison August 28,1962 and raised in rural Eau Claire. At the young age of 17 she was emancipated and enlisted in the United States Armed Forces. During her time in the service she was able to see many different parts of the country, as well as being stationed in Germany for a short while. She would say her favorite part of her time there was all the great rock concerts she was privileged to see. She was eventually granted an honorable discharge due to an underlying medical condition. It wasn’t until the birth of her youngest that she would be diagnosed with not only Long QT syndrome, but also stage 4 cervical cancer. To her these were merely bumps in the road. She learned to control her heart condition and had removed the tumor. In April of 2016 she was diagnosed with colo-rectal cancer which had spread and this was the only battle that she was not able to see to the end.
She was filled with an amazing amount of strength and such strong hope for a better tomorrow. Those who knew her were blessed to get to have her in their lives. She was incredibly loved and she wasn’t afraid to show her love for those around her.
Susan was survived by her daughters, Sarah Hill (Joshua) of Mondovi and Melissa Bushendorf (Daniel) of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Issaiah, Anna, Keegan, Keith and Oscar; brothers and sisters, Dale Atchison (Velma), Carol Brantner, Cindra VanBakel (John), James Atchison, Michael Bolin (James), Scott Atchison, Jerry Atchison, Sandy Becker, Ann Bleodorn and Doug Atchison (Jackie); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Vae Atchison, her mother Ellen Atchison (Peterson), sister Barbara and brother Mark.
Susan was cremated at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life held at VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom Street in Eau Claire on October 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.