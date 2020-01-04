Susan Weiss

Susan Louise Weiss was born in Eau Claire, WI on January 31, 1943, the daughter of Ned and LaVerne (Bruckner) Fleming. She grew up in Brackett and graduated from Regis High School in 1961. Sue married the love of her life, LeRoy Weiss, on November 28, 1964 at Holy Guardian Angel’s Church in Brackett, WI. She entered Heaven’s Gates on December 31, 2019.
Sue was a dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world and she treated them to Grandma Sue’s chocolate chip cookies, her summer Grandma Camps, and many hugs and kisses. Her daycare children were part of her family and held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed creating fun experiences for all the children in her life. Sue will be especially remembered for her kindness and compassion. Her unbounded love for her family and friends was unmatched and will now carry her legacy forward.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and LaVerne Fleming, her grandson, Micah Weiss, her brother-in-law, Rick Holte, and many special relatives from the Weiss family.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Weiss of rural Eau Claire; her four children, Terri (Dave) Lenz of New Glarus, Joel (Tiffany) Weiss of Eau Claire, Angi (Chris) Goodwin of Altoona, and Josh (Jessica) Weiss of Oregon; her grandchildren Jacob, Josanna, Calvin, Carter, Tyler, Hans, Silas and Griffin; great grandchildren Lonnie and Micah and their mother, Alese. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Holte of Janesville, and brother, Dave (Ginger) Fleming of Woodbury, MN.
Memorials may be directed to St. Raymond’s Parish located in rural Fall Creek.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish, E10455 Mallard Rd, Fall Creek, WI 54742, with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, and one hour prior to the service at church on Monday, January 6, 2020. Committal Service will take place immediately after the service at the Holy Guardian Angel Cemetery.
