Susan Marie White, age 74, died Tuesday March 15, 2022 at her home in Fall Creek, WI from complications of lymphoma. Susan’s illness was brief and her passing was unexpected.
Susan was born February 14, 1948 to Walter Schumacher and Bernice (Strehlau) Schumacher of Fall Creek, WI. In 1968, Susan married John White of Clear Lake, WI. Susan and John raised two children on the multi-generational farm where she grew up.
Susan was a quiet, shy person at heart but always enjoyed visiting with people. She was naturally lovely and kind. Susan was unwaveringly dedicated to caring for her family and worked very hard to do so over the years. Susan provided elder care to her father, uncle, husband, brother, and brother-in-law. Many will also remember Susan for her years of service as a rural route mail carrier for the Fall Creek Post Office.
Most of all, Susan enjoyed the great outdoors. Being a true farm gal, she loved working with animals. Susan rode horses when she was younger and tended a herd of cattle in her senior years. Even when her knees bothered her, she still hauled wood and did chores. Susan’s strength and kindness will be dearly missed and we regret that we will not have more time with her in this world.
Surviving Susan are her daughter Mary White, son Stephan White, daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Hoover) White, and grandson Siegfried White. Susan was preceded in death by her husband John White, parents Walter and Bernice (Strehlau) Schumacher, sister Mary (Schumacher) Dehnke, and brother John Schumacher. Susan will be buried next to her husband John at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
A memorial service and meal will be held at the Brackett American Legion, 9150 West Beaver Creek Road, Fall Creek, WI on Monday March 28th from 4 until 8 pm. All who would like to celebrate Susan’s life are invited to attend.
Friends and family may offer condolences at the memorial service or to Susan’s home address.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 assisted the family with the arrangements.
