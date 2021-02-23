Susanne “Sue” Haug, age 77, of Rhinelander, died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. . She was born in Eau Claire, WI on January 11, 1944 to Damon and Ruby (Dreke) Rowell.
Sue was born and raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She attended schools there, graduating from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1962. She married John “Jack” Haug on June 19th, 1965 in Eau Claire and God blessed them with over 55 years of marriage.
After living in a number of different locations because of Jack’s work they eventually settled in Rhinelander in the early 1970’s and have lived here since. Other than a couple of years working at McDonalds, Sue was a full time wife, mom and grandma. She would tell you that she adored every minute of it. Her life was her family and her church.
Sue was a devoted member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church. She participated in many activities in the church. She also volunteered at Camp Birchrock here in Rhinelander. As the kids got older she and Jack enjoyed many travels. They included the yearly trips to Florida, Saxon Harbor on Lake Superior, the cottage at Fence Lake and RVing to many other locations. When the kids were smaller they could usually be found at Buck Lake in the summertime.
Sue is survived by her husband John “Jack” Haug, her daughter Kristine Haug, her sons Anthony (Lori) Haug, Matthew Haug and Jason (Samantha) Haug, her grandchildren Alexandria, Megan, Jared, Devin, Mason and Ava, her sister Debbie (James) Willger, her brothers Richard “Dick” (Lanee) Rowell and Dennis (Eileen) Rowell, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
A visitation for Sue will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM to noon at the Carlson Funeral Home. Masks will be required and all social distancing will be observed. Family services will be held at the St. Mark Lutheran Church on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 with the Reverend Richard Miller officiating. You may live stream the memorial service at www.stmarkrhinelander.org. A memorial is being established in Sue’s name and any considerations may directed to her family. You may leave your private condolences for the Haug Family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is serving the Haug family.