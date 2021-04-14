“Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” Susie (Susan) Sands sun rose on June 2, 1955 and her sun set on April 3, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Eau Claire, WI, and was a loving wife, devoted mother of two, and grandmother of one. Susie was a classy and sassy woman who loved music, travelling, drawing, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Susie welcomed many people into her heart and her home over the years, and she will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents (Rudy and Lucille Wittwer), her brothers (George Wittwer and John (Jack) Wittwer), and her stepfather (Lloyd Redard).
She is survived in death by her husband (Clyde Sands), her son and daughter-in-law (Daniel Card and Traci Thomas-Card), her daughter (Molly Sands), her granddaughter (Lucy Sands Wilkinson Hurst), her sister (Kathy Wittwer), her nephew (Mike Wittwer), her niece (Robin Wittwer), and many, many family, friends, and loved ones.
A funeral will be held in Susie’s honor on April 17th, 2021 at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, and will be followed by a service at 11:00 am. Susie’s Celebration of Life will be held on May 8th, 2021 at the Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club beginning at 3:00 pm.
