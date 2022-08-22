Suzanne E. Bowe, 71, of Cadott, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family in her home on August 17th, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Sue was born April 5, 1951, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Clement and Dorothy (Swoboda) Bowe. The family moved to Cadott later that year, where Sue lived until adulthood, raised on the family’s farm and graduated from Cadott High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Bowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you