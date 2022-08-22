Suzanne E. Bowe, 71, of Cadott, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family in her home on August 17th, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Sue was born April 5, 1951, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Clement and Dorothy (Swoboda) Bowe. The family moved to Cadott later that year, where Sue lived until adulthood, raised on the family’s farm and graduated from Cadott High School.
She married Donald Klukas on September of 1970 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott. They later divorced.
Sue was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott.
Sue had an infectious sense of humor, loved to laugh, and was an amazingly loving and caring mother and grandmother. Her children and other family members called her the glue that held the family close. Taking care of others was always her passion, and for years she worked at the area nursing home in Colfax, then at Dr. Earnhart’s office, and later at Hutchinson Technology. She enjoyed caring for the family farm which she moved back to shortly before the passing of her father, and nearly every day would be found working in the dirt – planting and caring for fruit trees and flower gardens and mowing the lawn – and keeping a meticulous home. She loved music and dancing; she regularly was heard humming favorite tunes with a smile on her face. Her favorite hobbies included playing cards with friends and family, traveling around the United States (she visited all 50 states), and illustrating amazing handmade cards to give to family members on special occasions.
She is survived by children, Travis, Kurt, and Lori Klukas; grandchildren, Preston, Dalton, Shyanne, Alex, Ethan and Maraya Klukas; two sisters, Mary Jane (Marty) Green and Sally Martens; her cat, Dotty; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John in infancy and Larry Bowe.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 27 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. William P. Felix will be celebrant of the funeral Mass with interment in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 27 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.