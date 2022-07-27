Suzanne Lynn Cardinal, 57, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on July 22, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer, WI.
Suzanne was born June 7, 1965 in Eau Claire, WI to Thomas and Judith (Thompson) Cardinal.
Suzanne was a very loving daughter, and mother who despite battling many health issues throughout her life always put others needs ahead of her own. This was evident in all of her relationships in life, especially in her duties as caretaker for her mother. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and reading passages from her many bibles. She believed in an afterlife and felt contentment in one day being reunited with all the loved ones she had lost in her life. She was loved immensely, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Suzanne is survived by both her parents, Thomas and Judith (Thompson) Cardinal; a son, Nathan Heller; a brother, Scott Cardinal; a sister, Kristine Cardinal; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her grandfather William Thompson; her grandmother, Irene Thompson; an aunt, Nancy Thompson; and her best friend and beloved partner, Randy Bishop.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the care teams at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Hospice and Meadowbrook of Bloomer. Your care, compassion and empathy are greatly appreciated.
Services will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.