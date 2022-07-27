Suzanne Lynn Cardinal, 57, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on July 22, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer, WI.

Suzanne was born June 7, 1965 in Eau Claire, WI to Thomas and Judith (Thompson) Cardinal.

