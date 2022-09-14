Suzanne Causier, age 88 of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She was born on October 26, 1933 in Harvey, IL to Ellis and Mary (Zilligan) Barnes.

The family moved to New Auburn, WI in May of 1947 and lived there until 1976. In 1951, Suzanne married Arden Pederson. This marriage was blessed with 3 children: Patricia Jo, Mary Lynn and Scott Arden. Suzanne and Arden later divorced.

To plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Causier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

