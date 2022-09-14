Suzanne Causier, age 88 of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She was born on October 26, 1933 in Harvey, IL to Ellis and Mary (Zilligan) Barnes.
The family moved to New Auburn, WI in May of 1947 and lived there until 1976. In 1951, Suzanne married Arden Pederson. This marriage was blessed with 3 children: Patricia Jo, Mary Lynn and Scott Arden. Suzanne and Arden later divorced.
In 1978, she married Alan J. Causier in Droitwich, England where they lived until his death in 1984. Returning to the United States, she was employed at Fall Creek Valley Nursing Home in the Physical Therapy Dept. until her retirement in 1999.
The great loves of her life were her precious children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, mother, father, 2 brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a circle of wonderful friends. Following that was her dedication to care giving, her art work and needlework.
Suzanne is survived by her daughters: Patricia Jo Swenson and Mary Lynn (Gary) Dorn; sisters-in-law: Gloria Barnes and Jane Weggen; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Portia Haugestuen; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her husband Alan J Causier; parents; son Scott Pederson; a brother in infancy; sister Zeta Roach; brothers: Donald and Charles Barnes; brother-in-law Art Roach; and sons-in-law: Mark Rubenzer and Jeff Swenson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 (noon) on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Julie Brenden officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral chapel from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in the St. John’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
