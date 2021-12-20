Suzanne Marie Johnsted, age 73 of Eau Claire, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born in Eau Claire on February 5, 1948 to Robert and Betty (Turner) Colby.
A very family orientated lady, her kids and grandkids came first. She loved them with all her heart and then some. In matter of fact, she loved everyone. Sue would help anyone she could with her generosity. She loved cooking, baking, shopping and collecting Pioneer Woman items.
Sue is survived by her significant other Rodney Booth; sons Steven Rast and David Colby; daughter Kimberly Colby; like a daughter Kendra Hatleli; grandchildren: Brandon Wrycza, Mackenzie and Tawna Duchesneau, Taylor Colby, Denim Rose and Cynthia, Aaron and Blake Sperry; great-grandchildren: Cailyn and Jacob; brother Robert Colby; sisters: Karen Marifern and Tammy and Cindy Cleasby. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, grandson Cody Colby and her friend Irene Bartlett.
