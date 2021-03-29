Suzanne Claire Mousel, 74, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Wissota Health in Chippewa Falls surrounded by her loving family and friends under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Suzanne Claire Worby was born October 23, 1946 in Eau Claire, to Gordon and Lorraine (Neau) Worby. At the age of 6, Sue’s family moved to Milwaukee, where she would grow up. Sue attended and graduated from Milwaukee Pius High School in 1964. Sue then graduated from Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. This would begin Sue’s 40 plus years in the nursing field.
Sue would go on to marry Rodney Severson in 1970. They would later move to Eau Claire and divorced in 1981. On March 31,1984, Sue would eventually marry the love of her life, Richard Mousel. Together Sue and Rich blended two families of 4 kids each, in what would later be called the “Mousel Zoo.” Sue and Rich enjoyed traveling, cruises, boating, and spending time up in Holcombe WI. Sue and Rich’s family meant the world to her and she loved family get-togethers.
Sue’s nursing adventures led her to many job opportunities throughout her life. Sue began nursing in public health in Milwaukee and ended her nursing career in ambulatory surgery at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, throughout her career, Sue also worked as a nursing home inspector for the State of Wisconsin, ran nursing homes and medical clinics. Sue also served in the Wisconsin National Guard for 22 years retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Sue was deployed to Saudi Arabia for a six-month tour during Operation Desert Shield/ Storm in 1990-1991.
Sue was a member of many groups throughout her life including St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, The Lake Wissota Lions Club, VFW Post #305, The Women of the Moose #557, and Catholic Financial Life Chapter #160 to name just a few.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Rich; six special daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Mulder, Mikki (Merlin) Severson, Roxy (Steve) Staples, Shelley (Mark) Dunton, Diana (Rob) Swanson, and Renee Tibbits (Jeff Carlson); two sons, Keith (Heather) Severson, and Noel (Angie) Severson; her sister, Wendy (Ray) Reiss; brother, Lee Worby; stepfather, Dick Leitner; and numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews, cousins, and good friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, David, and Scott Worby; along with many other relatives and dear friends.
Sue’s family would also like to thank the numerous family and friends that assisted Sue over the past few years due to her illness and would also like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron, WI and the staff at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Military rites will be conducted at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29 and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of St. Charles will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. both on Monday at the funeral home.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com