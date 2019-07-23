Suzanne Wergedal

Suzanne P. Wergedal, 91, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born March 14, 1928, to Mark Stewart Green and Grace Alice (Tewksbury) Green in Cumberland, WI. She was a member of the graduating class of 1946 in Cumberland, WI and attended classes at UW-Eau Claire. She worked in the accounting department at National Pressure Cooker, Eau Claire, WI and Stanek’s Implement as a bookkeeper for 27 years in Cadott, WI.
Suzanne married Paul W. Wergedal on April 20, 1953 in Stillwater, MN. Together, they raised eight children. Suzanne was extremely proud of each and every one of them.
She enjoyed reading, attending her grandchildren’s activities, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Mark Green, Walter (step father) and Grace Wick; husband, Paul Wergedal; sister and brother-in-law Pat and LaMoine Jaquish; granddaughter, Tracy Stephens; and great grandson, Trey Hamilton. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her five daughters, Cindy (Larry) Suhr of Mondovi, WI, Linda (Gary) McClurg of Oconomowoc, Patricia (Roger) Stelzer of Hudson, FL, Rebecca (Ray) McDaniel of Bedford, TX, Susan (Tim) Schaefer of Hatfield, WI,; three sons, Jon (Patricia) Price of Springhill, FL, Peter (Brenda) Wergedal of Peshtigo, WI, Paul J. (Cheryl) Wergedal of Fall Creek, WI; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, 5th floor Progressive Care Unit, for taking excellent care of our mother.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI. Friends my visit from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. on the day. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.