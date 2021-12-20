Suzanne Marie Wieman, age 75, of Menomonie, Wisconsin was welcomed into her heavenly home on Thursday, December 16th after fighting a heroic battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
She was born on November 16, 1946 to Philip and Marvel (Rose) Brown. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1964, then moved to Milwaukee to attend nursing school. She enjoyed a 34-year career as a Registered Nurse. She spent the majority of her career serving elderly patients at the Dunn County Health Care Center.
In 1970, Suzanne married David Jenson of Elk Mound. Suzanne and David spent many happy years raising their children, Tania and Kyle.
In 1994, Suzanne met Larry Wieman of Menomonie. They married June 28, 1996. In 1999, they built their dream home, a log home where she spent her final days. They had many adventures together. As long as they were together, there was laughter and joy.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Larry Wieman; her brothers Michael (Janetta) and Philip, Jr. “Bud” Brown; her daughter, Tania (Jeff) Renken, her son, Kyle (Cathy) Jenson; her stepdaughter, Lora (Jesse Marion) Wieman; her granddaughters Madeline Theisen, Alexandra, Regan, and Ava Jenson; her grandsons, Grant and Cade Renken and Ryan Schuh. She is also survived by her aunt, Marion (Brown) Ausman; her aunt, Twila Rose; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Marvel; her brothers, Gerald (Betty) and Roger (Sally); her nephew, Craig Brown; and sister-in-laws, Cany and Betty Brown.
Funeral services will take place at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:00 pm. with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. More information about Suzanne’s life, specifics about services, family wishes regarding memorials, and the sharing of condolences can be found online at www.olsonfuneral.com" target="_blank">www.olsonfuneral.com.