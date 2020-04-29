Suzette Ann Cove (Kalk) was born May 19, 1952 in Chippewa Falls, WI to her parents Edward H. Kalk Jr. and Mona Lucy Kalk (King). She died surrounded by family on April 24, 2020 at her home in Chisago City, MN after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.
Suzette graduated from McDonell Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls, WI. She later moved from Wisconsin to work at a publishing company in St. Paul, MN. A few years later she began work at 3M, where she would meet the love of her life, Louis.
Suzette and Louis were married April 4, 1979. They quickly started a family, and from that point on, Suzette’s passion and focus was giving everything for her children. She consistently put her children’s needs and dreams in front of her own. There was nothing that made Suzette more proud than to see the happiness and successes of her children and grandchildren. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and wife.
Suzette was a selfless, generous, brave, kind and caring woman. She loved cooking, arts and crafts, going to casinos, spending time with her dear friends, and everything involving Christmas. She was also very proud of her experience opening, owning and running her own beauty salon starting in 1996, before selling the business in 2004. Above all, she loved getting to see and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Suzette was devoted to giving her time and effort helping battered women and abused and underprivileged children. She spent many years volunteering and working with people with developmental disabilities, including her time working at Linnea Residential Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward H. Kalk III, nephew Cody Steinmetz.
She leaves behind and will be dearly missed by her loving husband Louis; her children, Marc (Carol) Cove, Cory (Angela) Cove, Courtney (Chad) Olson; her grandchildren, Drew Cove, Daniel Cove, Bailey Lindstrom, Harper Cove, Anya Olson; her sisters, Shari Kalk, Sandra (Neil) Morley; many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, please honor Suzette by sending donations to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (curemeso.org).
