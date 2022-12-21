Sylvan C. Falkner, age 88, of Elk Mound, WI went home to his heavenly Father, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born October 13, 1934 in Durand, WI to Joseph and Emma (Fedie) Falkner. He grew up in the Lima/Durand area and attended Holy Rosary Catholic school through the 8th grade.
Sylvan married Delores Bauer May 18, 1957 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire. They just celebrated their 65th anniversary this year with a big party. Together they had six children, owned a hobby farm (he could fix anything!) and were active members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elk Mound. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for 46 years for American Materials and was a member of the Local 139 Union. He played softball for 60+ years and coached his daughters’ 4-H softball team for the Fosbrook EarlyBirds for 12 years. Sylvan also played dartball and volleyball until he was 84. He was proud of the fact that he never missed a year of deer hunting in 74 years! Sylvan was an all-around great guy!
Sylvan is survived by his wife, Delores of Elk Mound; six children Debra (Craig) Myers of Elk Mound, Susan (Bruce) Kohnke of Colfax, Allen Falkner of Rock Falls, Donna Ludwigson of Menomonie, Connie (Jeff) Pederson of Colfax, and Sandra (Pat) Berger of Newark, IL; grandchildren Jessica (Brian) Bondus, Josh (Jenny) Kohnke, Jared (Kourtney) Myers, Casey (Tori) Falkner, Jennifer (Brent) Miller, Tanya (Adam) Billich, Nichole (Danny) Keck, Corey (Gretchen) Pederson, Josh (Shantel) Patrow, Lisa (Jordan) Kurtz, Kelly (Aaron) Alveraz, Taylor Alexander (Nathaniel Coleman), and Hunter (fiance Lindsay Wondra) Alexander; and 23 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings Eugene (Beatrice) Falkner, Arlene (David) Pichler, Glenn (Vicki) Falkner, and Jeanette (Rich) Ebinga.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Emma; brothers Ed, Paul, Raymond, Denny; brothers-in-law Carl Sam and Roger Brunner; sisters Margaret Sam, Dorothy Falkner, and Lorraine Falkner; sisters-in-law Mary Falkner, Renee Falkner, and Darlene Falkner; and granddaughter Kristen Berger.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elk Mound, WI with Father Tim Welles officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elk Mound, WI.