Sylvia Bluem

Sylvia Ann Bluem, age 83, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Communities Prairie Pointe.
Sylvia King was born on Nov. 2, 1935, to Lawrence and Mary Evelyn (Smith) King in Cranmoor, Wood County, Wis. She graduated from Fairchild High School in 1953. On June 7, 1955, she married William A. Bluem at St. Anthony’s Church in Augusta.
She lived and worked on the King Cranberry Marsh in Augusta, which her father started in 1940, and at Webster’s Candy in Eau Claire before starting her family. Sylvia loved polka music, jigsaw puzzles, word searches and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Sylvia is survived by her children: Chuck (Renee) of Osseo, Doug (Rose) of Cadott, Tim of Osseo, Jeff (Christi) of Fall Creek, Deb (Rob) Toftness of River Falls, Cindy Dusick of Eau Claire, Pam of Eau Claire, Larry (Mary) of Strum, Karen (Bob) Derks of Greenville, Rich (Patti) of Eleva, and Mary Kaye (Charlie Greene) Kesteven of Sparta; 34 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters Roger King, Arlene Harrigan, and Ruby Silver; sisters-in-law Frances (Delmar) Travis, Dorothy (Russ) Pederson, and Irene Bluem, and brothers-in-law Phil (Lois) Lato and Clem (Ginger) Bluem; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Bill, Sylvia is preceded in death by her sisters Esther Lato, Gladys Henning, and Dorothy Gragert; brothers Bernard, Julian, and Glen; sisters-in-law Helen Bluem, Mary Ann Bluem, Connie King, and Romelle King; brothers-in-law Kenny Harrigan, Marvin Gragert, Herb Henning, Marcy Bluem and Ken Bluem; and son-in-law Dan Dusick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona. Interment will be at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Visitation is from 5–8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate staffs at Prairie Pointe and at Sacred Heart Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospice, and Dr. Joan Hamblin and other Prevea doctors who cared for her.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.