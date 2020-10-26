Sylvia M. Boos, 94, of the village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Sylvia was born March 4, 1926 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Blum) Geissler.
On June 11, 1946, Sylvia married Elmer Boos at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. They were together for 62 wonderful years.
Sylvia worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for 20+ years as a CNA. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Sylvia loved being with friends and family, loved fishing, camping, playing cards and enjoying life.
Sylvia is survived by three daughters, Sandy (Russ) Butterfield of Chippewa Falls, Roxie (Rich) Hornak of Green Valley, AZ, and Randi Hemp of Hatfield; one sister, Lalia Boos of Chippewa Falls; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer on February 19, 2008; her parents; and one brother, Edmund Geissler.
Private services will be held. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
