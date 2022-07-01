On the evening of May 12th, 2022, Sylvia quietly left her earthly realm to reside for all eternity in the loving arms of her Lord. She was at home, surrounded by family — with many close friends having visited, in the days leading up to her death... she shared many a hug and always a smile!
Born December 13, 1922, on the Richardson family farm, located between Christie and Neillsville, Wisconsin... the third living child of John Luther Richardson and Alice May (Griffiths) Richardson. Sylvia was the last surviving member of her generation.
She was preceded in death by both parents, as well as an older sister, Maurine (Richardson) Hoeppner and husband John of Eau Claire; older brother, John Laverne Richardson and wife Jane (Massenburg) Richardson of Hampton, VA; two infants siblings that did not survive, Robert D. and Ella M. Richardson; a younger sister, Norma Jane Richardson; and her life partner, Carla Lindgren of Olympia, Washington; and younger brother, James Burton Richardson of New York, NY.
Sylvia grew up predominately in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, graduating from Eau Claire HS in 1940. After working a few years there, she moved to Hampton, Virginia, in 1944-1945, taking a room in her brother John’s wife, Jane’s, family home. She soon took a job as a secretary in the Planning Office at the N.A.C.A. at Langley Air Force Base.
It was there that she met her one true love and future husband, Jack Albert Kinzler — who was working in the West Machine Shop, at that time... they were married June 21, 1947, at St. John Episcopal Church, Hampton, VA ... sharing nearly 67 incredible years of marriage.
They built their first family home there in Hampton at 101 Congress Avenue, in Merrimack Shores — Jack doing much physical labor, weekends and evenings, while acting as his own contractor to keep costs down.
Sylvia continued to work at N.A.C.A., until their first child, John Edward, came along in 1951 — then she happily shifted her “work” to the family realm. The family grew with Nancy Griffith being born in 1954, followed by James Douglas in 1957.
Moving with Jack and the three kids to Houston, Texas, with NASA in 1962 — they built their second family home in Timber Cove and settled into the new neighborhood, along with many other “Space Families” — what an exciting time it was! Mom said that for at least the first year, she “felt like a Queen,” living here on Pine Shadows Dr.
Sylvia lived her life with grace & compassion... spiritually centered in her beloved Webster Presbyterian Church... she never met a stranger... always ready with a kind word or helping hand.
She also shepherded the day to day activities of her own busy family — and was an equal partner in a loving marriage — starting just after WWII, through the first 25 years of the Space Race, and beyond.
Through many years of retirement adventures — she and Jack travelled to the UK and Europe to explore family history, visited extended family across the US, and met up with old friends from their N.A.C.A. days.
Sylvia was an avid learner and lover of BOOKS throughout her long life — with interests in archaeology, history, philosophy — not to mention the love of a good mystery! She was also an accomplished gardener — a charter member of the “Dig N Design” Garden Club, and an active cyclist for much of her adult life.
She’s proved to us all, what it means to be the best darn mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that ever there was!
Survived by:
Sylvia’s son, John, and wife, Linda (McCoy) Kinzler, of Santa Rosa, CA; John’s son, E. Tyler, his wife, Paige (Cauffield) Kinzler, and their young son, John Clarke, of Crowley Lake, CA; John’s daughter, Megan Howatt-Kinzler, and her fiancée, Greg Gradwell, and their two sheep of Sebastapol, CA; Linda’s daughter, Allison, and husband, Brian Thomson, and their sons, Ely Doyle and Everest Thomson, of Santa Rosa, CA; Linda’s daughter, Bethany, and husband, Anderson Theodore, and their daughter, Violette, of Hidden Valley Lake, CA; Sylvia’s daughter, Nancy of Austin, TX; Nancy’s daughter, Bronwen Griffith Kinzler-Britton of Los Angeles, CA, and Nancy’s step-son, Lindsay MacLean Britton, and partner, Aniki Mirzaei, of North Vancouver, B.C. Canada; Sylvia’s son, James, and wife, Kim (Jones) Kinzler of Taylor Lake Village, TX; their son, Andrew (Andy) Jones Kinzler of Taylor Lake Village; their son, Jeffry (Jeff) Alan Kinzler, and wife, Jennifer (DuPont) Kinzler, and two sons, Jackson and Jonathan of Aledo, TX; their son, Erik Alcwyn Kinzler, and wife, Libbie (Guina) Kinzler, and son, Colin of Pearland,TX.
As well as Sylvia and Jack’s many nieces, nephews — along with the children and spouses of the same... at least three generations, rolling along in Sylvia’s (and Jack’s) Spirit... Aren’t we Blessed...
There is quite a huge hole in our hearts just now... but... as Dietrich Bonhoeffer once wrote — and I excerpt fragments here:
“...the more beautiful and full the remembrance’s, the more difficult the separation. But gratitude transforms the torment of memory into the silent JOY... a precious gift deep within, a hidden treasure of which one can always be certain.”