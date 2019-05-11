Sylvia L. LeMere, 94, of rural Augusta, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019.
Sylvia Louisa LeMere, daughter of Herbert and Annie (Curly) Howell was born November 4, 1924 in Ojai, California. She was raised in the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles area. While in high school she worked in a soda fountain shop and after she graduated work for Turco Products in Los Angeles. Sylvia was united in marriage to Ervin LeMere on September 6, 1945 in Las Vegas. The couple lived in Los Angeles before moving to their dairy farm on the Dells Pond, just north of Augusta in September of 1954.
Sylvia worked alongside her husband on the farm and provided a loving home to her husband and 5 children.
Sylvia loved being surrounded by her family, and her church family was also an important part of her life. Sylvia was baptized and became a member of the First Baptist Church in Augusta.
Through the years she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, worked hard with the AWANA program, and delivered meals on wheels for many years.
She looked forward each year to camping season, as the campers at the LeMere Campground where not only friends but like another family to her. Over the years she especially enjoyed the outings her family took her on and the meals they enjoyed along the way. She was always warmly greeted at her many favorite restaurants she visited, with Red Lobster being one of them.
A reflection of Sylvia’s life is quite simple. After marrying Ervin as young woman; leaving the Los Angles area to move to a dairy farm in Augusta, Wisconsin, was not a dream come true for her. It did take time, but eventually a team of wild horses wouldn’t have been able to take her off the farm or away from the television while watching a Green Bay Packer game with one of her beloved cats on her lap.
Sylvia was beautiful women inside and out and will be dearly missed by her 4 sons, Richard and Katie LeMere of Ocla, FL, Thomas and Penny LeMere of Augusta, Robert and Dena LeMere of Waukesha, Keith and Franchion LeMere of Galesville; daughter, Kathy and Pat Kelly of New Auburn; several grandchildren, great, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Ervin, her loving husband of 54 years; brother, Tommy Howell; daughter-in-law, Joanne “Joni” LeMere; son-in-law, Mark Nelson; great-grandson, Stephen LeMere; and great-great-grandson, Jonathan LeMere.
A visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church in Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday at the church with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
