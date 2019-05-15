Sylvia Ann Sorenson (née Luebke) died peacefully at Mayo Hospital on May 13, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the age of 80, surrounded by family.
Sylvia was born on June 23, 1938 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Edgar and Luella Luebke. She graduated from Manson High School, Manson, Iowa in 1956 and received her Registered Nursing Degree from Iowa Lutheran Hospital (Grandview College), Des Moines, Iowa in 1959. After meeting on a blind date, she married Larry Sorenson in 1963 in Knierim, Iowa. They then moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where Sylvia began working for Luther Hospital as a registered nurse. After welcoming three daughters, she moved into the mental health area of nursing and worked for the Eau Claire Academy for 10 years and then for Eau Claire County Human Services for 20 years. Her daughters remember her as a kind, gentle, patient, and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their educational goals. She was a generous woman who loved to laugh and smile and who was passionate about puzzles, reading, and her grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of Spirit Lutheran Church.
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry; daughters, LuAnn Sorenson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Julie (Paul) Klicker of Spring Grove, Illinois, and Jann (Mike) Olson of Fall Creek, Wisconsin; sibling, Robert J. (Marilyn) Luebke; grandchildren, Kory, Kyle, & Jesse Klicker, and Jake, Luke, and Samantha Olson; sister-in-law Marilyn Sorenson, along with many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Erwin Luebke, sisters-in-law, Gladys Luebke and Francis Larson, and brothers-in-law, Gene and Gale Sorenson.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. A visitation is scheduled between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Lenmark — Gomsrud — Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703 and again one hour prior to the service on Friday. DUE TO CONSTRUCTION ACCESS TO FUNERAL HOME BY WAY OF GRAND AVE. IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE. ENTRANCE. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sylvia’s life. Please send memorials to Spirit Lutheran at the address above.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospital & Clinic staff for their care and dedication to Sylvia’s comfort.
